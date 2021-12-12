By Trend

Today is the day of memory of national leader of the Azerbaijani people, founder of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said, Trend reports.

"First of all, we revere the memory of Heydar Aliyev," Bagci said.

The ambassador said that today the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan and all its employees laid a wreath at the grave of the great leader and prayed.

Bagci stressed that he expresses condolences to the Azerbaijani people.

"Heydar Aliyev is a leader who took important steps in the creation and freedom of modern Azerbaijan, as well as in the deep history of the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations," the ambassador said.

"The foundation of the current Turkey-Azerbaijan relations was laid by Heydar Aliyev," Bagci said. "Heydar Aliyev is the architect of the "one nation, two states" concept. This is the foundation of the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations."

The ambassador added that the only testament of the national leader was the liberation of Karabakh region.

"Karabakh is free today," Bagci said. "Heydar Aliyev sleeps peacefully in the grave."

