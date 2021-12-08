By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the latest developments in the region, the ministry reported on December 8.

In a telephone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the trilateral statements signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the 3 + 3 cooperation platform with the participation of regional countries, the report added.

The sides also touched upon the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the senior officials discussed other issues of mutual interest during the phone call.

Earlier, on October 30, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the prospects of launching the regional mechanism "3 + 3" to unblock economic and transport ties and promote mutually beneficial infrastructure projects in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan, along with Turkey offered a new regional cooperation format that would involve all six countries in the region, including Armenia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced Baku's willingness for a new regional cooperation platform at a press conference on December 10, 2020.

The six-sided platform is the idea of launching a consultative regional mechanism with the participation of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

It is believed that the cooperation platform will meet the interests of all its potential participants, contribute to strengthening peace, confidence, lead to stimulating economic processes and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz