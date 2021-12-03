By Ayya Lmahamad

U.S. and UK ambassadors Lee Litzenberger and James Sharp have visited Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam region, the U.S. embassy reported on its Twitter page on December 2.

During the visit, the ambassadors met the Azerbaijani president's special representative for the liberated territories, Emin Huseynov, and "saw first-hand the status of Aghdam city".

Litzenberger expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and noted the challenges to rebuild the city.

Meanwhile, Emin Huseynov tweeted that during their joint visit to Aghdam, the ambassadors were shown the destroyed monuments and were informed in detail about the reconstruction plan of the city.

The country’s war-torn Aghdam region is seen as a glaring example displaying Armenia’s hatred and enmity towards Azerbaijan. Known as Hiroshima of the Caucasus, Aghdam shocks delegations from various countries with notorious scenes of destruction.

Aghdam was occupied by Armenian forces in the war in 1993. Azerbaijan regained control over the region under the November 10, 2020, trilateral ceasefire deal that ended last year’s war.

Under the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares and gardens will be created around the city on a 2,450-hectare-area. The smart social infrastructure will be established, 15 schools and kindergartens will be built in the city.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

The creation of the Industrial Park is already underway under the general plan in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones and will have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises. The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial center of the Karabakh region.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz