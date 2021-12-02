By Trend

The OSCE fully supports the possible development of relations among the South Caucasus countries, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said on Dec. 2 in her opening speech at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE member-states.

Linde said that there are still unresolved issues related to Karabakh, the relevance of which was emphasized as a result of incidents on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The OSCE supports the ways of establishing long-term peace in the South Caucasus,” OSCE Chairperson-in-Office added. “We also think that three countries of the region, namely, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, have great potential for the development of relations. My special representative is ready to contribute to this development in case of the interest of the sides.”

