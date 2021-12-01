By Ayya Lmahamad

Lt-Col Emil Jafarov and Capt Ramin Adilov, who survived the deadly military helicopter crash in Khizi region on November 30, have spoken about the accident.

In an interview with Real TV channel, Jafarov noted that training flights with practical firing were scheduled on November 30.

“We were supposed to take off from the Sangachal airfield in the direction of the Garaheybat airfield, and we did. The crash happened during the landing. I was in the helicopter’s cabin, so I don’t remember how it happened clearly,” he said.

Stressing that there were no malfunctions or suspicions that something may malfunction, Jafarov underlined that the helicopter was designed for 24 paratroopers, so there was no overloading.

The officer added that during the crash he suffered a fracture of his left arm.

In turn, Capt Adilov said that during landing, control of the helicopter was lost.

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service departed from the Sangachal airfield to participate in exercise and crashed while landing at the Garaheybat training center, as a result of which 14 were killed and two wounded.

The status of martyr will be assigned to the officers killed in the helicopter crash and they were buried in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

Earlier, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that all possible versions of the crash are thoroughly checked.

An inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of management of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Border Service, as well as forensic, technical, fire and medical experts. At the same time, the deciphering of the black box with the involvement of the specialists from the Defence Ministry is currently underway.

A criminal case has been initiated into the crash.

