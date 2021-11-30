By Ayya Lmahamad

Fourteen officers were killed and two wounded in the military helicopter crash at the Garaheybat training ground in Azerbaijan's Khizi region on November 30, Azertag has reported.

Azertag published the list of those killed and wounded unveiled by the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

1. Col Javadov Fuzuli

2. Col Nazirov Emil

3. Maj Hasanov Elmir

4. Maj Ahmadov Elbrus

5. Maj Mayilov Emil

6. Maj Mammadov Murad

7. Maj Aliyev Emil

8. Medical Capt Ahmadkhanov Jeyhun

9. Capt Bayramli Javid

10. Capt Aliyev Khayyam

11. Capt Qaraisayev Teymur

12. Lt Suleymanov Abdulla

13. Senior Lt Nagiyev Farid

14. Employee Nabiyev Elchin

As a result of the crash, Lt-Col Jafarov Emil and Capt Adilov Ramin were wounded.

A criminal case has been initiated into the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service in Khizi.

The crash took place during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range at about 10:40 (GMT+4) on November 30.

The most horrific helicopter crash in Azerbaijan's history took place in Khojavand region's Garakand village on November 20, 1991. A total of 22 people, including Secretary of State Tofig Ismayilov, Prosecutor-General Ismat Gayibov, Interior Minister Mahammad Asadov and others were killed in the crash.

On July 24, 2019, the Azerbaijani Air Force's aircraft MIG-29, which was conducting training flights, suddenly disappeared from radars. The pilot of the plane, Lt-Col Rashad Atakishiyev, went missing after the plane crashed into the Caspian Sea. After a long search, the pilot's body was found.

