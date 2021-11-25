By Trend

The liberation of lands from occupation will form a new dynamic of internal migration in Azerbaijan, the head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said at a workshop within the framework of the project "Supporting the Establishment of a Regional Training Center on Migration in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, the problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have actualized the need for innovations in the field of migration.

