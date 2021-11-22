By Laman Ismayilova

Al-Jazeera TV has covered a restoration work carried out in the Azerbaijan's liberated territories and Fuzuli International Airport.

Al-Jazeera TV correspondent Sinem Koseoglu and a resident of Fuzuli region, teacher Zamin Khaziyev spoke about the work of schools in this region previously liberated from the Armenian occupation.

In an interview with the TV channel, the chairman of the board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, and the manager of the Fuzuli International Airport, Zaur Gasimov informed the journalist about the construction and reconstruction work carried out in Karabakh, including the construction of highways and an airport.

The report also shows de-mining work in these territories. It was noted that the Azerbaijani government plans to clear the territories mined by Armenians in a short time and return the former IDPs to their native lands.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

---

