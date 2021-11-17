By Trend

It is necessary to amend the rules for the payment of tax by medical institutions in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Rashad Mahmudov proposed at the meeting of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), Trend reports on Nov. 17.

According to Mahmudov, medical institutions in Azerbaijan operate in four different systems.

"These are institutions operating under TABIB (Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units), institutions operating under the Ministry of Health, medical institutions operating under separate state structures, and private clinics. All of them are medical institutions, but their tax payment rules are different. It would be appropriate to consider eliminating the differences," MP said.



