By Trend

The official wages, salaries for military ranks, and retirement bonuses of servicemen of military units (divisions) deployed in combat zones or participating in any hostilities were proposed to be raised in Azerbaijan by two-three times, Trend reports citing the new bill "On the status of servicemen", submitted for discussion at the parliament’s plenary session.

The proposed increase of the payments also concerns servicemen performing combat missions in the defensive zone or sent to the above-named military units (divisions)

Besides, the bill envisions a 1.5-fold increase in the official wages, salaries for military ranks and retirement bonuses of servicemen serving in military units deployed in a defense zone of the front-line zone, and who received a combat mission at the time of the start of military operations, as well as servicemen sent to these military units for the period of the operations.

