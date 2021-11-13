Azerbaijan has launched a criminal investigation into a provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen, a joint statement of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office and the Interior Ministry has said.

An Armenian terrorist attacked a post with Azerbaijani and Russian servicemen in the village of Dashalti with a grenade, Trend reported on November 13.

No Azerbaijani servicemen were seriously injured.

It is reported that the Armenian terrorist who carried out the attack was detained by Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.

