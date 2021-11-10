By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will plant 111,000 trees in support of a large-scale tree planting campaign to be held in Turkey on November 11 under the motto "Breath for the Future", the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry has reported.

Ecology and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Vugar Kerimov has said that 111,000 trees will be planted in Azerbaijan on the 11th day of the 11th month.

"The large-scale tree planting activities will also take place in the Karabakh region. In Zangilan region alone, 1,111 trees will be planted," Kerimov said.

The deputy minister added that the tree planting events held in Azerbaijan, including the "Green Marathon", will contribute to the fulfillment of the country's commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan will launch a massive tree-planting campaign in its lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. The trees will be planted on almost 100 hectares of the liberated lands under the Green Marathon campaign.

In its first Nationally Determined Contribution, Azerbaijan has submitted a commitment to achieve a quantitative target of a 35 percent GHG emissions reduction by 2030 compared to 1990. The country has outlined climate change mitigation actions in its energy, oil and gas, residential and commercial, transport, agriculture, and waste sectors.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects. In the first nine months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $3.2 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

