The average monthly labor pension in Azerbaijan is projected to increase up to 343.17 manat ($201.86) by the end of 2022, Trend reports on Nov. 5 citing the bill "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022".

The bill has already been submitted to the parliament of Azerbaijan and will be discussed at meetings of parliamentary committees.

By the end of 2021, the average monthly labor pension is projected to equal 327.5 manat ($192.6).

