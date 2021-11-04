By Trend

The Global Baku Forum is important for discussing topical issues in the post-COVID-19 period, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser told Trend on the sidelines of the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” on Nov. 4.

Ser added that many countries faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But I think it is over now, we are moving towards the recovery period after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ser said. “I think that this forum is important from the point of view of discussing the current situation, as well as what awaits us in the future.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

