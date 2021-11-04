By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Azerbaijan will normalize its relations with Armenia after the border delimitation, Trend reported on November 4.

Bayramov made the remarks at the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel within the 8th Global Baku Forum held on November 4.

"With the delimitation of the border, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will normalize. Not only Azerbaijan and Armenia but also all countries of the region will benefit from this," added Bayramov.

He added that the results of the 44-day war opened new horizons for expanding cooperation in the region.

Bayramov pointed out the important role and great significance of Azerbaijan for neighboring countries.

“Azerbaijan has implemented large-scale infrastructural projects jointly with Turkey and Georgia, thanks to which, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation not only didn't decrease but increased,” the minister noted.

Under the auspices of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

