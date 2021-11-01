Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Shamakhi region, Azertag reported on November 1.
Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Shamakhi city.
As part of the visit to Shamakhi, the Azerbaijani president and the first vice-president attended the inauguration of the North-West Regional SCADA Management Center owned by Azerishig OJSC.
Azerishig OJSC Chairman Vugar Ahmadov briefed the head of state of the reconstruction carried out at the "Meysari” substation. The North-West Regional SCADA Management Center was established at the “Meysari” substation.
Aliyev launched the North-West Regional SCADA Management Center.
lham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva also inaugurated orphanage-kindergarten No 7 constructed with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's support in Shamakhi city.
The 60-seat kindergarten features game halls and bedrooms, a gym, a conference and a music hall, and a medical point.
The head of state and the first vice-president also inaugurated the Creativity Center in Shamakhi. The center was established with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's support.
The two-storey building of the Creativity Center has art workshops.
Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva opened the Shamakhi city stadium.
AFFA Executive Vice-President Elkhan Mammadov informed the head of state and the first vice-president of the work done.
The Shamakhi city stadium at a capacity of 2,200 fans will receive a UEFA category two certificate.
The president and the first vice-president also the Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center.
Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov informed the head of state and the first vice-president of the center.
The Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center occupies an area of 1.2 hectares.
Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva also inaugurated a new building of Jarhan village secondary school named after Heydar Huseynov.
The 420-seat school building features five blocks.
The president and the first vice-president opened the renovated Pirsaat Baba shrine-mosque complex in Shamakhi.
--
