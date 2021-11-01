Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Ismayilli region on November 1.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visited a monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli region.

Badoyun Mosque

The president and the first vice-president visited Lahij settlement as part of their trip to Ismayilli region. They toured the settlement and talked to residents.

They then viewed the restoration and reconstruction work carried out at the Badoyun Mosque in Lahij.

When First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Ismayilli region's Lahij settlement in 2019, the residents appealed for the repair of the Badoyun Mosque. She familiarized herself with the situation in the mosque and instructed a major overhaul.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Anar Alakbarov said that built in 1791, the Badoyun Mosque and the surrounding areas had been restored and reconstructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. As a result of the work, the mosque was restored to its original state.

Basgal-Sulut highway

On the same day, President Aliyev has attended the opening of the Basgal-Sulut highway, which begins on the 17th km of the Mughanli-Ismayilli highway, in Ismayilli region.

Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Board Chairman Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the works carried out here.

The two-lane road, which links 11 residential areas with a total population of 4,000 people, is 30.1 km in length, and six m in width. Four bridges were built on the road.

The head of state was also informed about the works carried out on the Hajihatamli-Gideyli-Kurd Eldarbayli highway in Ismayilli region. The road, which links three residential areas with a total population of 4,000 people, is 13 km in length.

The president was informed about the construction of the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Basgal-Sulut highway.

Child and Family Support Center, School No 6

A new building for the Child and Family Support Center has been inaugurated in the city of Ismayilli.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Moreover, a new building for secondary school No 6 named after Natig Behdiyev has been inaugurated in the city of Ismayilli.

President and First attended the opening ceremony.

