By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has launched new military facilities in its lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, the Defence Ministry reported on October 22.

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, along with other senior military officials opened recently-built modular facilities and overhauled deployment points on the liberated territories.

Hasanov was briefed that the facilities had been provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet all the necessary needs of servicemen.

There is storage for arms, dormitories, canteens, kitchens, medical points, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facilities in the military units.

The buildings were provided with central heating system and power generators to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the military units and surrounding areas.

Furthermore, landscaping work was carried out in the area and necessary conditions were created for servicemen to spend their free time effectively.

A bakery, kitchens and canteens have been equipped with modern equipment for the military personnel serving in the liberated territories.

Hasanov inspected the infrastructure of the recently-built training range and was informed that training exercises will be conducted by qualified instructors to enhance the professionalism of servicemen.

Moreover, Hasanov was also briefed about the construction of settlements and administrative buildings that will be commissioned soon.

The minister gave relevant instructions regarding the quality of construction and its timely completion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz