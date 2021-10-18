Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin, Azertag reported on October 18

Vedat Bilgin extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish president.

Underlining the successful development of Azerbaijan-Turkey friendly and brotherly relations in all areas, the sides noted that the visit of the Turkish minister of labour and social security would contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries’ relevant agencies.

Pointing out good cooperation in social work, as in other fields, the importance of the exchange of experience in this area was hailed. The importance of discussing the regulation of the labor market, social protection of Azerbaijani citizens working in Turkey and Turkish citizens working in Azerbaijan was also noted at the meeting.

---

