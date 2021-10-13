By Trend

Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, based on its sovereign rights and in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions, and decisions of other international organizations, restored territorial integrity recognized at the international level, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), said, Trend reports.

Pashazade made the remark at a meeting with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II in Moscow.

The conflict is over, and the time has come to talk about the future, about peace, and strive to make the region stable and secure, Pashazade said.

According to him, the situation that arose after the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia signed a statement on November 10, 2020, which put an end to hostilities and an armed conflict between the two countries, creates opportunities for the onset of a new era in the South Caucasus.

"From now on, there should be no place for revanchist rhetoric, calls for revenge, the enmity between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it is necessary to start cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” Pashazade said.

“There is no territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" on the political and geographical map of Azerbaijan. Armenians living today in Khankandi and adjacent settlements are, like representatives of other ethnic groups, citizens of Azerbaijan and are obliged to comply with Azerbaijani legislation. As for the status, this issue is not a subject of discussion for Azerbaijan," Pashazade said.

