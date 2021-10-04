By Trend

Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of his visit to the Georgian capital, Hasanov will take part in a trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.

First, Hasanov laid a wreath at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi and paid tribute to the memory of the great leader.

Then, the Azerbaijani defense minister met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

---

