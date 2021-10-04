President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on creation of "Araz Valley economic zone" industrial park in East Zangezur on October 4.

According to the decree, the industrial park will be created in Jabrayil district, which is a part of the East Zangazur economic region.

The park shall cover a territory where the necessary infrastructure and management structures for carrying out entrepreneurial activities will be established, and, by organizing logistics work and applying modern technologies, manufacturing, processing (recycling) and sale of competitive industrial products will be carried out, and which will be used for the provision of services, contributing to the effective work and development of entrepreneurship.

Measures to organize, manage and develop the activities of the industrial park shall be entrusted to the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones (hereinafter referred to as the agency) under the Ministry of Economy.

In order to organize the activities of the industrial park and create infrastructure on its territory (electricity and heat, gas, water, sewage, communications, transport, fire protection, production, administrative, social and other infrastructural facilities) from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021, 500,000 manat shall be initially allocated to the Ministry of Economy for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed within two months to ensure the transfer for permanent use of the agency with the right to lease a land plot with an area of ​​200 hectares near Soltanly village, Jabrayil district for the operation of the industrial park, as well as resolve other issues arising from the mentioned decree.

The Ministry of Economy was instructed to help the Agency in providing other services for creating infrastructure on the territory of the Industrial Park, organizing and supporting the work to be carried out on this territory, creating a logistics system, production, processing (recycling) and selling industrial products, as well as the effective organization of entrepreneurial activities; to determine priority areas for services provided in the Industrial Park, manufactured and processed (recyclable) industrial products; resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The relevant government agencies were instructed to provide the Ministry of Economy with the necessary assistance in creating and organizing the operation of the Industrial Park, including cleaning the park from mines, unexploded ordnance, explosive devices and other explosive waste, as well as creating infrastructure.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this decree.

---

