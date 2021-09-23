By Trend

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs plan to meet with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

“Currently, three co-chairs plan to meet both with each other and with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York,” deputy foreign minister said.

“If the meeting is held, it will be a good sign," Rudenko said.

---

