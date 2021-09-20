By Trend

The Armenian government is not working for the future in the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Karabakh, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Roman Gazenko, a well-known publicist, political strategist, professor of Maribor University, who said this on the Baku Network platform.

"As for the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders, everything that Armenia is currently doing in line with the trilateral agreement is aimed at maintaining the internal status of the current government in Armenia," he said.

The maintenance of revanchist sentiments after the Second Karabakh War, the change of values of the Great Patriotic War, and Russophobia, which is becoming the basis of Armenian domestic policy, are all done solely for the sake of the current prime minister's power, Gazenko noted.

"On the revanchist wave, it is very beneficial for them not to make it better for themselves, but to make it worse for others. Therefore, this position of a latent conflict does not serve the interests of either Armenia itself or its neighbors. If the government has no idea where it is leading the people and is concerned exclusively with maintaining the so-called static balance. If the goal is not developed, then the government does not fulfill its duties. The only key task of the state is to ensure the future of its people. When the government thinks only about itself, then all methods are good. Thus, this is a suicidal scenario for Armenia as a state," he added.

The expert also mentioned the issue of the influence of the Armenian lobby in the Russian media. Armenian Diaspora has almost limitless financial resources, he noted.

“I assume that the media complex can be supported by the most serious financial capacities, including the absolute dominance of the Armenian diaspora in the construction complex of the Russian Federation. In Moscow, the sphere, ranging from concrete asphalt factories to the annual laying of tiles, is under the control of the Armenian diaspora. In fact, the process of pumping federal and municipal budgets into the sphere of information war is quite obvious. Therefore, it is also impossible to underestimate capacity," the expert concluded.

