By Vugar Khalilov

The motorized infantry units of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison troops have participated in tactical and special drills, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on September 2.

The drills are aimed at testing the personnel’s theoretical and practical skills, their handling of weapons in difficult terrain, the report added.

During the drills, the servicemen improve their survival skills by destroying the targets on the battlefield. Their ability of handling various weapons is assessed according to their shooting performances.

The servicemen shoot from small arms and grenade launchers during the drills, the ministry added.

On September 2, Turkey's National Defence Ministry reported that the Azerbaijani air forces personnel of 78 servicemen that arrived in the country to join 2021 tactical flight exercises in Konya were welcomed.

Azerbaijan's two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft will join the drills that will last from September 6 to 17.

In its report on September 2, the Defence Ministry reported that the Azerbaijani team ranked third among the nine countries, which took part in the Masters of Artillery Fire contest held in Kazakhstan as part of the International Army Games -2021.

Azerbaijani serviceman Namig Ahmadov won the "Best Coach" nomination, and the team led by Elshad Orujov was awarded the "Best Crew" nomination during the closing ceremony of the contest.

The Kazakh and Russian artillery teams ranked first and second respectively in the military contest.

