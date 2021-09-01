By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be rainless in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on September 2. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +23-26 °C at night, +31-35 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, and +33-35 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 749 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, and 45-50% during the day.

The sea water temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +26-27 C, and +27-28 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. However, showers and thunders are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +33-38 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, and +22-27 °C in the daytime.

---

