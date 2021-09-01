By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian have discussed the current regional situation and ties, the Foreign Ministry reported on August 31.

In a phone conversation of the two ministers on August 31, Bayramov congratulated Amirabdollahian on his appointment as the Iranian foreign minister and wished him success in further activities.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed the existence of relations based on the principles of friendship and cooperation that have deep historical roots, broad-spectrum bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Iran, and noted that a number of projects have been successfully implemented by the two countries.

Bayramov invited his Iranian counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

In early August, Baku expressed its concern to Iran's government over the transportation of cargo from this country to the Azerbaijani territories controlled by Russian peacekeepers.

After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

