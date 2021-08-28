By Trend

Senior Lieutenant from Azerbaijan Gunduz Salahov, who served in the peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan, returned home on Aug. 27, Trend reports.

Salahov talked to Trend about his service in Afghanistan.

“As officers of the peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan, we fulfilled our mission in Afghanistan with dignity and returned home,” he said.

“Since May of this year, I have been representing Azerbaijan as part of the peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan. Together with the Turkish military personnel, we ensured the security of the Kabul International Airport. During the recent events, together with the Turkish servicemen, we safely evacuated the population, having performed the tasks assigned to us. We are already at home, and are ready to carry out the orders and instructions of the supreme commander-in-chief and the minister of defense,” Salahov said.

On Aug. 27, 120 Azerbaijani peacekeepers have returned to Baku after completing their mission in Afghanistan.

