By Trend

The coronavirus (COVID-19) mutates and vaccination is the only way to fight this, Azerbaijani MP Rashad Mahmudov said, Trend reports on Aug.24.

According to Mahmudov, currently, Azerbaijan is in the middle of another wave of COVID-19, and less than 20 days have remained until the start of the school year.

"The spheres of general and higher education bring together about two million people. Their contacts can affect every family. At the moment, vaccination is the only way to fight the coronavirus,” he noted.

“Statistics show that vaccination cannot completely prevent the infection, but vaccinated people tolerate disease more easily. Besides, the vaccination reduces mortality from COVID-19, which is recognized throughout the world," added the MP.

