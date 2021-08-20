By Trend

A long-term solution is to launch negotiations on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at today's briefing, Trend reports.

“We continue to believe that a long-term solution is to launch negotiations on the delimitation of the border with its subsequent demarcation. We are ready to provide this process with the necessary advisory assistance,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding the resumption of the work of the trilateral working group under the joint co-chairmanship of the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Zakharova noted that the parties managed to return to a practical discussion of approaches to unblocking economic and transport links in the South Caucasus: the potential of this region.

“In our opinion, this is aimed at contributing to the disclosure of the significant economic potential of this region,” she added.

---

