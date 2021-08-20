By Trend

The trip of the second group of representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora to Shusha city, organized by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, left lasting impression, Trend reports referring to the committee.

“Along with other national and spiritual monuments, our compatriots visited the ancient mosque of Yukhari Govharagha. Some of them performed namaz (prayer) in the mosque, and also honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for their Motherland and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and read prayers for the repose of their souls. They also prayed for the well-being of the Azerbaijani people and lasting peace both in the country and on the planet,” the committee said.

