By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has handed over to Yerevan the remains of eight Armenian servicemen found on the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, local media reported on August 18.

The remains of the Armenian servicemen were found as part of the search operations carried out on the territory of Jabrayil region.

Thus, the bodies or remains of 1,642 Armenian servicemen have been found and transferred to Armenia since the end of hostilities in Karabakh on November 10, 2020.

The trilateral peace agreement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, stipulates the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the 44-day war that started with Armenia’s firing at Azerbaijani positions and civilians.

The peace agreement also stipulated the return of Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan’s control. Before the signing of the agreement, Azerbaijan had liberated around 300 city centres, settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city.

