By Trend

The information about the alleged ban on entry-exit from the Garamaryam village of Azerbaijan’s Goychay district, disseminated earlier by some media, isn’t true, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend on Aug.17.

"No ban on entry-exit from the village was introduced," the department noted.

Elchin Bilalov, director of the Central Hospital of the Goychay district, also said that the ban on entry-exit from the Garamaryam village and other settlements of the district wasn’t introduced.

