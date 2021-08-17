By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani delegation led by Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev is taking part at an International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) that will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on August 17-20.

Madat Guliyev will meet Turkish state and government officials, heads of delegations from the participating countries and representatives of leading companies on the sidelines of the exhibition,.

A total of 1,236 companies from 53 countries will attend the IDEF-2021, where 133 kinds of defense industry products such as sniper rifles, submachine guns, assault machine guns, grenades, mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition of various calibres will be on display.

Organized by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation with the support of the President’s office, the 15th fair will take place at TUYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul between 17-20 August.

The International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) is the biggest defence industry fair in Eurasia and one of the top four in the world held in Turkey and organized by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation since 1993.

IDEF, as a high technology defence industry fair, incorporating main defence industry branches and their subordinates, is an essential international marketing arena for defence industry companies.

