By Trend

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan remains unable to provide routine nonimmigrant visa operations, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

“We are currently offering as many appointments as local conditions, resources, and safety considerations allow in mission-critical visa categories, including a limited number of appointments for petition-based employment visas (H1B and L visa classes), crew visas (C1/D visa classes), student visas (F and M visa classes), and exchange visitor visas (J visa class). We are also accepting interview waiver applications for business and tourist visas (B1/B2 visa class) from qualified applicants whose B1/B2 visas expired within the past 36 months.

Please note that the interview waiver process is available for Azerbaijani citizens and residents only, and those whose most recent visa applications resulted in a refusal do not qualify for interview waiver. Appointments will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis as capacity allows,” said the embassy.

