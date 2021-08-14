By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan reported on August 13 that its positions in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions came under fire from Armenian units in Basarkechar and Chambarak regions.

The Armenian units used small arms during the attack that occured from 1625 to 2030 (GMT+4) on August 13, the Defence Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar's Istisu and Ashaghi Ayrim settlements and in Gadabay's Galakand settlement were shelled from Basarkechar's Zaghali and Zarkend settlements and Chambarak's Goysu settlement, the report added

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani army personnel. The Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation, it added.

Nakhchivan's Sadarak and Gadabay regions as well came under Armenian fire earlier on the same day.

Moreover, Armenia's illegal armed detachments fired at the Azerbaijani positions in liberated Fuzuli's Yukhari Veysalli settlement, Khojali's (Khojaly) Sighnag settlement, Shusha city vicinity earlier on August 13.

On August 12, the Azerbaijani positions in liberated Lachin's Garigishlag settlement were shelled from Gorus region's Khazinavar settlement.

“The fire in these directions was opened by the illegal Armenian armed detachments that are on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed,” the ministry stressed.

On August 11, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry pledged that its army will continue taking all appropriate measures to thwart Armenia's provocations and urged the Russian peacekeepers temoprarily deployed on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories to end the illegal deployment of Armenian troops on the areas they currently control.

The act is in violation of the ceasefire deal that Baku, Moscow and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, to end the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov on August 2 instructed the army to be ready for possible Armenian provocation in light of provocations on the border.

Tensions have been escalating on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border over past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities.

