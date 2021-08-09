By Trend

Trainings on military journalism started in Turkish Ankara on August 9, Trend reports.

Some 24 journalists from Azerbaijan are taking part in the trainings organized by the country’s Media Development Agency, Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Police Academy and the Turkish Government Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

During the trainings, which will last until August 20, the journalists will be informed about during the use of chemical and biological weapons.

The media representatives will also take part in the trainings in high-risk areas.

Those journalists who successfully complete the training program will receive an internationally recognized certificate in the field of military journalism.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz