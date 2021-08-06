By Vugar Khalilov

The drills with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen have wrapped up in neighbouring Georgia, local media reported on August 6.

"Agile Spirit - 2021" drills that kicked off in Georgia on July 26 involved about 2,500 troops from fifteen NATO member and partner countries – Azerbaijan, Georgia, the U.S., the UK, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, Spain, Canada, Italy and Lithuania.

The exercises included command, staff, and field training as well as airborne operations and live fire, according to the local media.

These were the tenth Agile Spirit exercise hosted by Georgia. Launched in 2011, the drills were an annual U.S. Marine Forces Europe exercise between the U.S. and Georgian forces. But since 2019, it transitioned to a biennial U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise, to be held on every odd number year.

The drills aimed to promote regional security and strengthen the capacities of Allied and partner countries.

Georgian-made Didgori armored vehicles were tested in the drills for the first time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz