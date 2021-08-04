By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today signed an order to allocate funds for the repair and construction work in educational institutions damaged in Armenian attacks during the second Karabakh war that lasted from September 27 till November 10.

According to the order, seven million manats ($4.1 million) will be initially allocated to the Ministry of Education from the state budget in 2021 to ensure implementation of repair and construction work in the damaged educational institutions in the city of Ganja, Aghdam, Goranboy and Tartar districts.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this order, the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from this order.

Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani cities and settlements located far from the conflict zone during last year's war. According the Prosecutor-General’s Office, 4,186 houses and 135 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 548 civilian facilities were severely damaged and 100 civilians were killed during the attacks.

The government allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

