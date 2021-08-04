By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence has refuted recent media rumors on staff changes within the army.

In a post published on its Facebook account on August 4, the ministry expressed its deep regret and concern over the spread of distorted information on the social media platforms about alleged staff changes in the Army.

The ministry reminded that army-related information such as reshuffle, personnel reforms and other news should be published only with reference to the official information by the Defence Ministry.

The ministry said that information especially related to high-ranking officers, is of a service nature and is considered a military-state secret, adding that publication of false information about the army negatively impacts the army’s daily activities.

Furthermore, the ministry extended its gratitude to professional and responsible media representatives, who supported the army during the Second Karabakh war.

The Defence Ministry called on media representatives and social network users to be active in preventing the circulation of false information that could damage the unity of the Army and to support the Army based on the principle of civil responsibility.

