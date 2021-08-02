By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased by AZN 2.4 billion ($1.4bn) or 60 percent to AZN 6.4 billion ($3.7bn) social payments paid to citizens in the past three years, Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister Sahil Babayev has said.

During this period, transfers from the budget to the State Social Protection Fund dropped from 40 percent to 25 percent.

Babayev said that according to the results of the first half of 2021, social insurance revenues increased by 7.8 percent or AZN 133.7 million ($78.6M) to AZN 1.8 billion ($1bn), while the number of registered insured citizens increased by 95,300, reaching 4.5 million.

The minister stressed that AZN 220 million ($129.4M) was spent in the first half of 2021, to increase the indexation of labor pensions, which covered 1,140,000 pensioners.

Reminding the social support measures paid for the martyrs’ families and war veterans after the Great Patriotic War, the minister said that 24,000 people of these categories have so far been covered by 33,000 services. In particular, he noted that the process of allocating relevant social support to martyrs’ families has been practically completed.

Likewise, Babayev underlined that it is planned to provide about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, of which more than 1,300 have already been given. Thus, the number of apartments and private houses provided to these categories of citizens exceeded 10,000.

The minister also noted that 109 veterans wounded in the Great Patriotic War were provided with 113 high-tech prostheses.

Additionally, Babayev stated that about 6,800 people, including martyrs’ family members and war veterans, have already been covered by the employment program as part of social support. Of them, 5,047 people were involved in the self-employment programs.

Moreover, speaking about the Employment Marathon held by the Ministry, Babayev noted that the marathon received great public support, the number of employers who joined the action reached 320, about 1,400 vacancies were applied for and 321 people were employed at the marathon.

Noting that 17 DOST centers and 47 DOST departments are planned to be created in the country by 2025, the minister said that work is underway to open DOST centers in Ganja, Sumgayit, Barda, Guba, Masalli, Sheki and Sabirabad.

