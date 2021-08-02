By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the Government of Georgia and the Georgian people, once again expressed condolences to President Erdogan in connection with the casualties and damage caused by the fires in Turkey.

The Turkish President thanked Irakli Garibashvili for his support.

Stating that the strategic partnership between Turkey and Georgia is becoming more significant on such days, Erdogan noted that they see Georgia as the key to regional cooperation.

Stressing the importance of joint measures, in particular from the point of view of ensuring the efficiency and safety of regional transport and power lines, President Erdogan expressed his desire to revive the tripartite mechanism Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan and at the level of leaders, which is successfully implements at the ministerial and parliamentary level.

