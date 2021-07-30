By Trend

Representatives of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters of Azerbaijan inspected the construction site of the airport in Fuzuli, Trend Karabakh Bureau reports.

Working groups on transport, communications, and high technologies, on issues of urban planning and on issues of science, education, and culture of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of the centralized solution of issues on the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan, visited Fuzuli.

During the visit, there will be a presentation on the preparation of documents for the territorial planning of the city of Fuzuli, in addition, representatives of the Interdepartmental Center will view the de-mining work carried out on the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, as well as with the construction of the Victory Road to Shusha city.

---

