Armenia once again grossly violated the ceasefire agreement, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

On July 29 from 02:45 to 03:40, the Armenian armed forces units located in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja village of the Basarkechar region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Zeylik village of the Kelbajar region from machine guns and grenades. 10-12 F-1 hand grenades were thrown at our positions.

The opposing side was suppressed by return fire.

Currently, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation in this direction.

Two soldiers were injured on July 28 as Armenia intensively shelled Azerbaijani positions in border Kalbajar region. Kalbajar also came under fire from the Armenian side on July 27.

