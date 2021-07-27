President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on July 27, Azertag has reported.

Today, Baku will host a trilateral meeting of the chairmen of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey for the first time in the Azerbaijani parliament.

The Turkish and Pakistani delegations arrived in Azerbaijan on July 26 and are also expected to visit the country’s recently-liberated territories.

