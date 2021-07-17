By Trend

The creation of the Eastweststream.com media platform, which is a joint project of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency, will give a big impetus to informing the Russian public about the Azerbaijani realities, Head of Real TV Mirshahin Aghayev said at the presentation of the joint project of Trend and TASS agencies - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.



