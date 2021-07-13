The Azerbaijani English-language Azernews newspaper and the influential Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper have launched a joint Azerbaijani-Turkish media project.

On a separate page, Azernews will publish the Turkish news in the field of politics, economy, society, and culture from Yeni Safak newspaper.

The project is intended to contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan-Turkey relations, including the field of media and information exchange.

Azernews newspaper, which has been published since 1997, has a lot of English-speaking readers. Azernews is a member of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

Moreover, Azernews newspaper has been admitted to the Sparknews organization of the Impact Journalism Day international initiative established in France.

This project, which unites more than 60 world newspapers, includes such authoritative media outlets as USA Today (US), The Huffington Post (US), The Sunday Times (UK), and Le Monde (France).

Azernews newspaper is published in various modern designs. It is printed and distributed in such countries as the US, UK, China, etc.

Yeni Safak newspaper has been published since September 1994 and today its daily circulation is 110,000 copies.

The newspaper ranks among the most read ones in Turkey.

Moreover, Yeni Safak has the biggest number of readers among the Turkish social media sites printing newspapers.

