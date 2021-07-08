By Vafa Ismayilova

Five Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have signed a declaration on cooperation on the Caspian Sea protection, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reported on July 7.

The report said that the document was signed as part of a conference of the heads of the European prosecution bodies, which is being held on July 7-8 jointly by the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office, the Council of Europe and the International Association of Prosecutor.

The declaration of cooperation contains the mechanisms for the implementation of international law and national legislation on environmental protection in the Caspian Sea, and also envisages the implementation of preventive measures to protect the environmental rights of citizens and the suppression of offenses.

The conference, which is also attended by a delegation led by Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev in Russia’s St Petersburg focused on the role of the prosecutor's offices in protecting human rights, the need to develop the prosecutor's office system in line with modern challenges, the importance of expanding multilateral cooperation between prosecutors in the fight against organized crime, including cybercrime, crimes committed by using digital currencies and in other spheres.

Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov spoke about the role of the prosecutor's office in protecting the rights of individuals and public interests in the context of the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights.

During the visit, Kamran Aliyev met Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories, which were under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years, were liberated by the valiant Azerbaijani troops under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's command.

“Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity within the norms and principles of international law, including resolutions of the UN Security Council,” Aliyev added.

Jalali congratulated Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people on the historic victory and stressed that the Azerbaijani-Iranian border has been fully restored.

The issues of cooperation between the two countries in the law enforcement sphere, including legal assistance in criminal cases and extradition, were also discussed.

