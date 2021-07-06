By Trend

A park of the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be created in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district together with the Turkish side, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev told Trend on July 6.

“Turkey will give one million tree seedlings to Azerbaijan,” the deputy minister added. "A big educational and training center and a plot for growing seedlings will also be created in Jabrayil."

