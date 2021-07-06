By Trend

The trial on the criminal case of more 13 members of an Armenian terrorist armed group in the Baku Court of Appeals, has been postponed, Trend reports.

The trial was to be chaired by Eldar Ismayilov, judge of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

The members of the group are Haykaz Hovanesyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan, Artur Baghdasaryan, Serop Avakyan, Varazdat Arutyunyan, Zhora Manukyan, Hrair Herabyan, Narek Gasparyan, Grigor Kuregyan, Ashot Gevorkyan, and Martin Agramanyan.

During the trial it was declared that the lawyer of one of the accused Alov Safaraliyev informed the court that he wouldn’t be able to participate in the trial due to the state of health, and asked to postpone it.

The trial was postponed for July 16.

---

